Achievement Awards

The Berkeley community is filled with people pushing the edges of what’s possible — business leaders whose achievements have shaped entire industries and benefited humankind; alumni whose dedication to Berkeley has had a profound and lasting impact on students and faculty; and young alumni whose early achievements are already showing great promise for their fields or communities. Each year, the university honors them with the Achievement Awards, co-presented by the UC Berkeley Foundation and the Cal Alumni Association.

The 2023 recipients will be formally presented with their awards at the Berkeley Charter Gala on Thursday, May 11, 2023.