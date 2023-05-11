The Berkeley community is filled with people pushing the edges of what’s possible — business leaders whose achievements have shaped entire industries and benefited humankind; alumni whose dedication to Berkeley has had a profound and lasting impact on students and faculty; and young alumni whose early achievements are already showing great promise for their fields or communities. Each year, the university honors them with the Achievement Awards, co-presented by the UC Berkeley Foundation and the Cal Alumni Association.
The 2023 recipients will be formally presented with their awards at the Berkeley Charter Gala on Thursday, May 11, 2023.
2023 Award Recipients
Alumnus/a of the Year Award
John C. Mather Ph.D. ’74
Berkeley Founders Award
Mark Robinson ’88
Campanile Excellence in Achievement Award
Tomás Aragón ’83, Dr.P.H. ’00
Anne Campbell Washington M.P.P. ’00
Diane Dwyer ’87
Viet Thanh Nguyen ’92, Ph.D. ’97
Colin Parris M.S. ’87, Ph.D. ’94
Fiat Lux Faculty Award
Raymond Lifchez M.C.P. ’72
Mark Bingham Award for Excellence in Achievement by Young Alumni
Lavanya Jawaharlal ’16
Alvaro Silberstein M.B.A. ’17
-
Alumnus/a of the Year Award
Honors a prominent alumnus/a who exemplifies the very best of Berkeley, whose professional leadership and contributions have led to extraordinary advances that benefit the greater good of society, who gives back to the community and university, and who inspires others in their careers and personal lives.
-
Berkeley Founders Award
Celebrates an alumnus/a or friend who has given long-term distinguished leadership and service to a broad range of academic, athletic, philanthropic, and other programs across the university.
-
Campanile Excellence in Achievement Award
Recognizes an alumnus/a whose remarkable professional achievements reflect the excellence of a UC Berkeley education.
-
Fiat Lux Faculty Award
Awards a faculty member whose extraordinary contributions go above and beyond the call of duty to advance the university’s philanthropic mission and transform its research, teaching, and programs.
-
Mark Bingham Award for Excellence in Achievement by Young Alumni
Commends a young alumnus/a who graduated within the last 10 years who has made a significant contribution to his/her community, country, or the world at large. This award pays tribute to Mark Bingham ’93, who died on September 11, 2001, defending the United States on United Airlines Flight 93.